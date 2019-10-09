Texas Tax Revenue Is Up 5.1%

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $773 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he is sending cities, counties, transit systems, and particular purpose taxing districts $773.1 million in local sales tax allocations for October. That is 5.1 percent more than in October 2018. These allocations are on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Oct. 2019) Recipient Oct. 2019

Allocations Change from

Oct. 2018 Year-to-date

Change Cities $493.1M ↑3.9% ↑4.7% Transit Systems $172.3M ↑7.8% ↑3.9% Counties $49.0M ↑1.5% ↑5.2% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $58.7M ↑10.5% ↑11.2% Total $773.1M ↑5.1% ↑5.0%

For details on October sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.