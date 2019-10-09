Momentum Motorsports Factory Clearance 2019
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Texas Tax Revenue Is Up 5.1%

1 hour ago

Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $773 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he is sending cities, counties, transit systems, and particular purpose taxing districts $773.1 million in local sales tax allocations for October. That is 5.1 percent more than in October 2018. These allocations are on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Oct. 2019)
Recipient Oct. 2019
Allocations		 Change from
Oct. 2018		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities $493.1M ↑3.9% ↑4.7%
Transit Systems $172.3M ↑7.8% ↑3.9%
Counties $49.0M ↑1.5% ↑5.2%
Special Purpose Taxing Districts $58.7M ↑10.5% ↑11.2%
Total $773.1M ↑5.1% ↑5.0%

For details on October sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     