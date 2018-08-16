Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Plea Bargain Hearing For Mother Accused Of Toddler’s Murder

1 hour ago

An East Texas woman charged with murdering her 19-month-old son appeared in Harrison County District Court Wednesday for a plea-bargain hearing. Prosecutors say April Lynn Gibbons allegedly gave her son adult doses of melatonin, Dimetapp, and ibuprofen. An autopsy report indicated the child also had methadone in his system. She later found him unresponsive. The attorney for Gibbons said she was willing to accept the plea bargain but the judge in the case said he wanted to look back over the plea before making a decision.

