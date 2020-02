Max Leroy Townsend

Investigators say the pickup driven by 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend was going 79 in a 25 zone when it struck members of a Moore, Oklahoma high school’s cross-country team on a sidewalk. Rachel Freeman and Yuridia Martinez died, and Kolby Crum remains in critical condition. Townsend is charged with manslaughter, DWI, and leaving the scene of an accident. He has pleaded not guilty.