Gas prices are continuing nose dive throughout Texas due to a sharp drop in demand from the spread of COVID-19. Triple A-Texas reports the average price of gas in the state is $1.80. Gas prices are dropping at a time of year when they normally increase as the weather warms up. Officials say there is no need for a rush to the pump because there is currently ample fuel supply throughout the country and there is no expected disruption of distribution. The prices are the lowest in Texas Since 2016.