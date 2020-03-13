Pro Leagues, Others Cancel or Suspend Games in Today’s Sports Update

In Frisco North Lamar dropped a pair of baseball games. 18-6 to Braswell and 8-7 to Mt. Pleasant. Prairiland fell to Hughes Springs 2-1. Paris defeated Athens 9-0 and lost to White Oak 10-6.

There have been a number of scheduling changes in the sports world in response to COVID 19.

Class 4A, 5A and 6A Texas high school basketball state semifinal games…cancelled .

The Texas High School basketball state title game for all six classifications: cancelled .

NCAA conference championships…canceled.

NCAA March madness….cancelled

NCAA golf championships, Frozen Four and college World Series: cancelled

The NCAA cancellations also apply to D-2 schools.

NBA – postponed

NHL – postponed

MLB spring training – cancelled

MLB opening day – pushed back at least two weeks

XFL season – cancelled

PGA players Championship – cancelled

MLS soccer – postponed

UEFA Champions League soccer – postponed

McDonald’s All-American Games – cancelled

The American Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League – suspended

Minor League Baseball announced it’s delaying the start of its season.

NFL owners meeting – cancelled

Boston marathon – postponed

ATP – suspends all men’s tennis tournaments for six weeks.

North Lamar baseball in the Frisco tournament – cancelled

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball forward Alexis Bryant has been named Second Team All-South Central Region by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association, as announced Thursday. Bryant earns the first All-Region award of her Lion career and becomes the fifth player in program history to receive an All-Region award. Bryant and the No. 9 Lions are the second seed in the South Central Region and will face off against Eastern New Mexico in the quarterfinal round of the regional tournament. The game will be at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock at 2:30 pm. Should the Lions advance, the semifinal round will be played on Saturday at 5:00 pm, with the Regional Championship game set for Monday at 7:00 pm.

Lion Athletics named Texas A&M University-Commerce pitcher Emily Otto the Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week.

ASC

Contests Suspended March 13-14-15

In light of rapidly changing information about the COVID-19 health threat and fluid events, the American Southwest Conference has suspended athletics competition scheduled between Conference member institutions for the weekend of March 13-14-15. The ASC Council of Presidents, following discussion with their respective Directors of Athletics and other campus and athletics administrators, will determine the status of Conference athletics-related activities early next week.

REGION XIV

Northeast Rodeo team is at Texas A&M University (College Station, Texas) today and tomorrow. Paris Junior College is hosting Northeast’s softball team, and the baseball team is at Panola College in Carthage.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant’s District Meet is now Tuesday (Mar 24). If the meet gets canceled due to weather, the next starting date is Thursday (Mar 26).