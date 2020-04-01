Property Tax Renditions By April 15

Texas Businesses Must File Property Tax Renditions by Apr. 15

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds business owners that for many property types, Apr. 15 is the deadline to file property tax renditions with their county appraisal districts. Different periods apply for a particular regulated property.

Business owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may request, in writing to the chief appraiser, an extension of the deadline to May 15. Some appraisal districts have already extended the deadline for filing rendition statements or property reports to May 15, so please check with your local appraisal district first.

For information relating to your property appraisals, owners should refer to their local county appraisal district. For other taxes, the Comptroller’s office is providing continuous updates on the Comptroller’s COVID-19 Emergency Response page on our website.

A rendition is a list of the taxable inventory, furniture and fixtures, machinery, equipment, and other property owned or managed as of Jan. 1 each year. The appraisal district may use the information to set property values.

A rendition allows property owners to record their opinion of their property’s value and ensures that the appraisal district notifies property owners before changing a registered value. Exempt property, such as church property and equipment used for farming, is not subject to rendition.

Owners whose property was damaged by storm, flood or fire last year may file a special decreased value report, which indicates the property’s condition on Jan. 1, 2020. Filing the diminished value report could lower those owners’ final tax bills for 2020.

Rendition forms and decreased value report forms are available from county appraisal district offices statewide, and you can download at the Comptroller’s property tax forms webpage.

For more information about property rendition, deadlines, deadline extensions, penalties, and rendition forms, taxpayers may contact the Comptroller’s Property Tax Assistance Division at 800-252-9121 (press 2) or visit the division’s website.