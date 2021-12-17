PUC Votes Reforms To Grid System

The Texas Public Utility Commission voted to enact reforms to improve the state’s electric grid’s reliability. Among them is implementing a new formula to determine how they price electricity as reserve power becomes scarce. They say another change will provide long-term incentives for investment in reliable power generation infrastructure. However, University of Houston energy fellow Ed Hirs is skeptical, saying that more than 20 percent of generation companies have yet to weatherize their plants. And he says the natural gas grid won’t have to weatherize for another year. Hirs says the challenging part for the PUC is the legislature and the governor have tied their hands.