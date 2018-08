The Pushmataha and Choctaw county sheriff’s office, Tribal officers, OHP and OSBI and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are searching areas in and around Hugo for an escaped Pushmataha inmate. Ricky White, who has family ties to Choctaw County, may be armed and is considered dangerous. Authorities say since he escaped he stole a dump truck, wrecked and totaled it, then stole someone’s parked truck and wrecked that.