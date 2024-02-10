Rain And Snow?

North and Central Texas



A passing storm system will bring a low chance for a rain/snow mix along and just south of the Red River starting Sunday evening through Monday morning. Do not expect any impacts at this time. A brief dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces has a low chance, 10%, of occurring across the area in pink. Continue to check back for updates to the forecast should they be necessary.



Multiple upper disturbances will result in quite the rainy and, at times, stormy weekend for those primarily along and south of the I-20 and I-30 corridors into Central Texas through Sunday morning. A few intense storms with small hail and locally heavy rainfall may also produce periods of minor flooding, with isolated instances of flash flooding possible across eastern Central Texas. Light winds will become northeast at 10 to 15 mph this afternoon and through tonight before becoming more northerly and gusty with a cold front Sunday afternoon. Highs will mainly be in the 50s across North Texas and the 60s in Central Texas.



Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms will impact most of the region through early afternoon Sunday, especially in Central Texas, where stronger storms by late tonight and Sunday morning could produce hail and isolated strong wind gusts. The heaviest rainfall will be across parts of the Big Country and again across eastern Central, where 2 to 3 inches with a low chance for four inches+ may fall and result in flooding. Lower amounts between 0.5-2″ will be possible.



After an active weekend, dry and pleasant weather conditions will persist next week. A slight warming trend is expected, with highs in the 60s to low 70s by Thursday. Our next round of precipitation will arrive Friday and last into the following weekend.

Today and Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms are expected today, generally along and south of I-20. A few intense and marginally severe storms are possible across mainly Central Texas this afternoon and again late tonight. Hail and localized gusty winds are the primary threats to this activity, especially during the overnight hours. In addition, locally heavy rainfall may produce minor flooding with heavier downpours.

Sunday through Friday

Thunderstorm chances will continue on Sunday, mainly in the morning. The threat of a few strong to marginally severe storms will persist through early Sunday morning before this activity moves north and east during the day. Hail will be the main threat, though pockets of gusty winds are possible in eastern Central Texas.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall will move across the Four State Region this weekend, leading to the chance for excessive rainfall. A two-day storm with total rainfall between 1-3″ is forecasted. Isolated higher amounts near 4″ are possible.



A Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms is highlighted over the southern half of our region from this afternoon through tonight, mainly for the possibility of a few storms containing large hail and damaging wind.



Scattered severe storms will be possible through the day on Sunday. The threat of hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two will be potential.

Today and tonight

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will become widespread across the region today, with pockets of heavier rainfall possible, especially later this morning through this evening. The heaviest rainfall through tonight should fall near and south of the I-20 Corridor of Northeast Texas, portions of Northern Louisiana, and South Central

Arkansas. While widespread flooding is not likely through tonight, flood-prone and poorly drainage areas will undoubtedly be susceptible to flooding through tonight. Likewise, widespread strong-to-severe thunderstorms are not expected today through tonight, but a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms could still occur. Hail and a damaging wind threat will be the most significant risks if any isolated severe thunderstorms develop through tonight.

Sunday through Friday

More widespread rain will overspread the region on Sunday before exiting most of the region Sunday Night into early Monday. If there is a strong to severe thunderstorm threat on Sunday into Sunday Evening, it should remain south of the region.

The region will dry out Monday through at least Thursday of next week but showers and isolated thunderstorms will likely return to at least portions of the region by Friday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.