Rain Moving Out For Now

Heavy rain is moving out of Red River, Titus, Camp, and Upshur counties to the northeast. The Tornado Watch from Austin to Henderson will expire at 5:00 pm. The Tornado Watch from Henderson to Monroe expires by 9:00 pm. Starting southwest in Bell County, water is near the bottom of a stop sign southeast of Belton. Water has flooded three to four homes near Riesel Falls, with rescues in Falls County. Some roads are underwater southwest of Henderson in Rusk County, and with wet ground and wind, trees are falling over. The bow echo at Carthage has the area under a thunderstorm warning until 4:30 pm. Storms in that area are moving to the northeast into Louisiana. At this time, there is still some uncertainty about just how quick redevelopment is to the west.