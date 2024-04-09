ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Second Graders Showcase Entrepreneurial Spirit at Everett Elementary’s Entrepreneur Fair

Superintendent Kelli Stewart with Justin Sanders, as he was showing her his spinning paper wheels.

Second graders at Everett Elementary recently took part in their annual entrepreneur fair. On April 5, 2024, the school’s hallways buzzed with excitement as young minds turned paper into profit.

As part of their unit on goods and services, students were tasked with inventing and marketing a unique product crafted entirely from paper. From origami bookmarks to paper airplanes, the array of offerings showcased the boundless imagination of these budding entrepreneurs.

Transforming poster boards into makeshift storefronts, each student constructed colorful displays. With enthusiasm brimming, they eagerly awaited the arrival of their peers, armed with play money to indulge in the shopping experience.

Throughout the morning session, visitors from other classes flooded the fair. Laughter and chatter filled the air as transactions unfolded, with students on both sides of the exchange learning valuable lessons about commerce and consumerism.

Camilla Perez with her product, Sunny Seed Pots. She sold decorated toilet paper rolls filled with potting soil and created paper flowers.

However, the excitement didn’t end there. Following a well-deserved lunch break, the roles reversed, and former buyers stepped into the shoes of store owners. Armed with newfound entrepreneurial zeal, they eagerly awaited their turn to entice customers with their innovative paper products.

The fair not only provided a hands-on learning experience but also fostered essential skills such as teamwork, creativity, and financial literacy. As students navigated the intricacies of supply and demand, they gained a deeper understanding of the economic concepts underpinning our society.

With hearts and minds enriched by the experience, the second graders of Everett Elementary left a lasting impression on all who attended, proving that when it comes to unleashing creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, age is no barrier.

