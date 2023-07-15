North and Central Texas



On Saturday, hot and breezy conditions will create an elevated threat for wildfires along and west of Interstate 35. Otherwise, a Heat Advisory will remain in place for all but the Red River region and areas west of Highway 281. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. There will be a slight chance of storms, further discussed on the Weekend Weather graphic.



An upper-level disturbance and a weak cold front will bring a chance of showers and storms over the weekend, with the best opportunities being Saturday night into Sunday morning across North Texas areas, primarily north of I-20. Severe weather is unlikely, but stronger storms can have gusty winds, small hail, and local and heavy rainfall. Otherwise, scorching temperatures and above-normal humidity will persist, especially across Central Texas. Heat Advisory remains in effect through 9:00 pm for all but the Red River Valley and Big Country areas of the northwest.



The summer heat will continue next week, with high temperatures in the triple digits across most of North and Central Texas. Heat index values will reach 105 to 110+ degrees each afternoon. The threat of wildfires will be elevated each day, particularly west of I-35, with rain chances remaining near zero.

Today and Tonight

There is a low chance for thunderstorms across North Texas today and tonight. The main concerns will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

An elevated threat for grass fires will exist west of I-35 today.

Sunday through Friday

There will be a chance for thunderstorms across portions of the area on Sunday. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain will be possible.

Hot and humid weather will continue through late next week, with afternoon heat index values of 105 or higher each day.

The fire weather threat will remain elevated generally west of the I-35 corridor Sunday through Thursday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



A Heat Advisory will remain in effect throughout today. Heat index values will range from 105 to 109 degrees across the area. Some portions of our northern zones might not quite reach this, but it will still be hot. On the flip side, some sites get over 110, and an Excessive Heat Warning is needed.



Afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower to mid-90s across our northern zones to the mid to upper 90s across our southern zones. Couple this with the higher dewpoints and get dangerous heat index values. Use caution when outdoors today.



Showers and thunderstorms will be in our northern zones throughout today. They remain on the lower end, most of which will occur this morning. The threat remains in place.

Today and Tonight

The existing Heat Advisory has been extended and remains in effect until 7:00 am Sunday. Afternoon heat index values should range between 109 to 109 degrees.

Sunday through Friday

Shower and thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast through the weekend before upper-level ridging sets in by Monday. Expect heat headlines through most of the week tomorrow. However, exactly which heat headlines remains to be seen.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.