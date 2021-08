Rains County Judge Wayne Wolfe

Longtime Rains County Judge Wayne Wolfe of Emory died Thursday morning. Voters first elected him in 2011, and his current term would expire at the end of 2022. State Representative Cole Hefner of Mt Pleasant, who represents Rains County in the legislature, announced in Austin and moved that the house adjourn until 11:00 am Friday in memory of Judge Wolfe, who he called a great man. Judge Wolfe was also the Pastor of Shady Grove Baptist Church.