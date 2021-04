A Rains County man was arrested by Hunt County Deputies on multiple first degree felony charges. Twenty-four-year-old Scott Patrick Cathcart, of Point is accused on 2 counts of Aggravated Robbery and two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping. Bond was set at a total of $900,000 and he remains in the Hunt County jail. Its uncertain if this arrest was connected to the arrest of two Hunt County suspects in connection with the same type of crimes in late March.