The Texas Rangers were requested to assist in a theft investigation in Morris County TX. As a result of the continuing investigation, 46-year-old Kenith Shang Taylor, of Daingerfield was arrested on Wednesday May 4, 2022 and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Morris County jail on charges of theft of a firearm. The Texas Rangers continue to investigate the case. No additional information will be released at this time.