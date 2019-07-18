Rangers Hammered Plus NFL Notes in Today’s Sports Update

Eduardo Escobar homered twice and the Arizona Diamondbacks tied a franchise record for a nine-inning game with 21 hits while thumping the Texas Rangers 19-4 Wednesday night. The Rangers are off today before they head to Houston for a weekend series with the Astros.

The Arizona Cardinals have released offensive tackle Desmond Harrison after a warrant was issued for his arrest on felony charges of assault in North Carolina.A Greensboro police spokesman told multiple news outlets that an incident report was filed Tuesday. The charges would be assault on a person by strangulation and assault on a female by a male. Further details of the case were not immediately available. The Cardinals did not address why they released Harrison.

The Atlanta Falcons have reached a four-year, $57 million extension with star linebacker Deion Jones through the 2023 season. The length of the deal was announced by the team. Rosenhaus told ESPN that the extension includes $34 million guaranteed for the one-time Pro Bowler.

A three-day negotiation session between the NFL and the players’ union has ended after a single day, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. The NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement, “Today’s meeting was productive, constructive and beneficial for both sides, and the meetings between the NFLPA’s Executive Committee and the NFL’s Management Council Executive Committee will continue.” The meetings, which were originally scheduled to run through Friday, ended early because “there was information they needed to take back and discuss further with the other owners.”

After taking nearly three weeks to make a decision, dual-threat quarterback Haynes King committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday. King, the nation’s top uncommitted quarterback in the ESPN 300 and No. 19 prospect overall in the Class of 2020, made his intentions known in an interview with the Longview News-Journal. King’s commitment is one of the biggest recruiting wins to date for Fisher since arriving in College Station.

Oklahoma City’s discussions to move nine-time All-Star guard Chris Paul to a new destination are parked, and an increasing expectation exists that he will start the season with the Thunder. Oklahoma City has been working with Paul and his representatives on finding a trade, but nothing is materializing so deep into summer free agency.. Both sides believe there are benefits to Paul, 34, playing out the year with the Thunder.