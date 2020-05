The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Congressman John Ratcliff to be the next Director of National Intelligence. The vote was 49-44 along party lines. All Democrats voted against Ratcliff. Ratcliff’s confirmation creates a vacancy in the 4th Congressional District of Texas, which includes most of our listening area. Republican leaders from the district will meet August 8 in Sulphur Springs to select a candidate for the November general election.