Reception Slated For District Six Paris City Councilmember

Mayor Reginald B. Hughes, Mayor Pro-Tem Mihir Pankaj, the Paris City Council and the City of Paris staff will host a come-and-go reception honoring District Six City Councilman Clayton Pilgrim from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at the Love Civic Center, 2025 South Collegiate Drive.

Pilgrim has served on the city council since May 2018 and will complete his sixth consecutive year on the council in May. The Paris City Charter limits membership on the council to three consecutive two-year terms. Councilpersons who reach the term limit must be off the council for at least two years before being eligible to seek election to the council again.

While on the City Council, Mr. Pilgrim has been involved in several exciting events in the city, including the industrial development of American Spiralweld, Ametsa, Universal Fabricating, and the expansion of Huhtamaki. Pilgrim was also a key participant in attracting the developers of Forestbrook Estates to Paris.

The public is invited to attend the business casual reception.