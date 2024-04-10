Hopkins County Chamber Connection- April 9

By Butch Burney

Way to go, Hopkins County!

Monday was one of the most special days I have ever witnessed.

The weather cooperated to give us a glorious view of one of God’s special wonders, and we had visitors from literally around the world to help us celebrate the Total Solar Eclipse on the centerline.

At the Chamber, we personally met people from at least 35 states and nine different countries – right here in downtown Sulphur Springs. In all of our interactions this past week, all we heard were wonderful comments about our town, our downtown and our people. I wish everyone could have heard all of the praise heaped on our community and our residents. It was incredibly uplifting!

Our visitors love our hometown, and many said they were looking forward to coming back, and a couple even said they were going to make plans to move here.

While we didn’t get the number of visitors we had expected – none of Texas did, mostly due to foreboding national weather forecasts – but the probably 15,000-20,000 that did come to Hopkins County were gracious and excited to be here.

Our message before the eclipse is that we believed Sulphur Springs would put our best foot forward to our visitors. We believed it would be our time to shine as brightly as the ring around the eclipsed sun, and you did it!

We love our town and our county, and we are so blessed to live in a community that goes all out for special events. Thank you and way to go!

Spring Market

The Spring Market on Main is set for Saturday, April 20, so please come out and shop with our vendors and local merchants. We have the best small businesses and restaurants around, and you won’t be disappointed by what they have to offer.

Make plans to enjoy the day downtown on April 20.

Chamber Golf Tournament

Registration is now open for the 35th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, which is set for Friday, May 3. Teams can register online at the Chamber website: HopkinsChamber.org, or we can email you the registration form.

All of the afternoon spots are taken, but there are still slots available in the morning flight. The cost for a team of six is $750, which includes three carts and six lunches.

There are also sponsorships available for interactive holes and contests.

Coffee and Conversation

Hopkins County Abstract will host the next networking event, Coffee and Conversation, from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at their office on Oak Avenue.

You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend. It is open to everyone in the community.

It’s a great chance to network and meet others in a casual setting.

55+ Health Fair

The ROC at First Baptist Church will be the host for the 55+ Health Fair on Wednesday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Included in the fair will be therapy, blood sugar check, pre-need funeral plans, medical equipment, home health information and more.

For more information, call Karon Weatherman at 903-243-3255.

Solar Eclipse Art Exhibit

The Hopkins County Infinity 4-H Club is coordinating a Solar Eclipse Art Exhibit with age divisions separated in 7-under, 8-12, 13-18 and 19 and over.

Entries will be accepted through Aprilf 12, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office.

The maximum entry size is 16×20 inches. Dsiplay dates will be April 15-19 in the Extension Office classroom.

All Hopkins County resident are eligible to submit art. Science and art teachers are encouraged to promote this opportunity with students.

For more information, contact Lisa Sprague at 903-885-3443 or Johanna Hicks at 903-243-0425.

Dutch Oven Cooking Class

The John Chester Dutch Oven Cooking Class is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 20, at Heritage Park. Cost is $20 per person. For a reservation, call Rick Wilson at 903-335-2752.

Manly Bingo

Sponsorships and tickets are available for the first Manly Bingo, a fundraiser for the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation, set for Thursday, April 18, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Email Kayla.Price@Christushealth.org for more information.