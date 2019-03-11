Red Cross Northeast Texas

Picture from the signing of the Red Cross Month proclamation in Mt. Pleasant. Center front is Mayor Dr. Paul Meriwether. The volunteers are (left to right) Don Brock, Kris Groda, and Helen Peoples.

The Honorable Dr. Paul Meriweather, mayor of Mt Pleasant, proclaims March as Red Cross Month in the town of Mt. Pleasant.

For nearly 140 years every sitting president in the White House has recognized that March is Red Cross Month. The Red Cross serving Northeast Texas is proud that the town of Mt Pleasant has extended the organization the opportunity to be recognized in the community during Red Cross Month.