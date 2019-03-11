UIL Executive Meeting

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet
AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at the Austin Marriott North in Round Rock to determine the eligibility of student-athletes and discuss alleged rules violations.
A schedule of tomorrow’s hearings follows.
HEARING (AA-GG)
9:00 a.m.
AA. Austin Eastside Memorial High School: Referral from District 27-4A Executive Committee for Violations of Section 51(a)(1), School District Personnel Violations, Coach Brian Phelps
9:30 a.m.
BB. College Station A&M Consolidated High School: Appeal of District 10-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
10:15 a.m.
CC. College Station A&M Consolidated High School: Appeal of District 10-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
1. Student A
2. Student B
11:00 a.m.
DD. College Station High School: Appeal of District 8-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
12:30 p.m.
EE. Ennis High School: Appeal of District 14-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
1:15 p.m.
FF. Port Arthur Memorial High School: Appeal of District 21-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
2:00 p.m.
GG. Central Middle School, Weslaco ISD: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Coach Daniel Perez
The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.