UIL Executive Meeting

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at the Austin Marriott North in Round Rock to determine the eligibility of student-athletes and discuss alleged rules violations.

A schedule of tomorrow’s hearings follows.

HEARING (AA-GG)

9:00 a.m.

AA. Austin Eastside Memorial High School: Referral from District 27-4A Executive Committee for Violations of Section 51(a)(1), School District Personnel Violations, Coach Brian Phelps

9:30 a.m.

BB. College Station A&M Consolidated High School: Appeal of District 10-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

10:15 a.m.

CC. College Station A&M Consolidated High School: Appeal of District 10-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

1. Student A

2. Student B

11:00 a.m.

DD. College Station High School: Appeal of District 8-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

12:30 p.m.

EE. Ennis High School: Appeal of District 14-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

1:15 p.m.

FF. Port Arthur Memorial High School: Appeal of District 21-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

2:00 p.m.

GG. Central Middle School, Weslaco ISD: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Coach Daniel Perez

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.