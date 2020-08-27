" /> Reminder: United Way of Lamar County Virtual 5k Starts Sept. 1st – EastTexasRadio.com
Reminder: United Way of Lamar County Virtual 5k Starts Sept. 1st

6 hours ago

Be a part of the United Way of Lamar County’s Fall Campaign and sign up for the first ever Virtual 5k! They are asking for a donation instead of a registration fee. Maybe $20.20 to commemorate the year of 2020 or how about $19.00 for Covid-19? Runners and walkers alike can participate in this virtual event any day between September 1st and September 14th. They would love to see walkers and runners design their own Live United t-shirts, race bibs and even medals and post their results on social media and share their photos with them!

For more information or to register for the Virtual 5k, which is being sponsored by Texas Oncology, or visit the UWLC website at www.lamarcountyuw.org or their Facebook page.

