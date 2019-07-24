Renaissance Festival At Hopkins County Civic Center

The 2nd Annual Shadow Ranch Renaissance Festival will be held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Organizers hope to raise enough money to fund the Shadow Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center for an entire year. Hours are Friday from 1 pm til 8 pm, Saturday from 10 am til 7 pm and Sunday from 11 am til 6 pm. There will be dozens of activities for the entire family, dozens of cast members in period costumes, vendors and LOTS of food and drink.

