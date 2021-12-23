Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Retired FBI Agent Indicted

A new federal indictment says a Fort Worth man worked with a retired FBI Agent to scam a woman out of $750,000. The charge alleges former FBI agent William Stone and Joseph DeLeon convinced the woman she was on “secret probation” for a drug offense, and they were appointed by a judge to “mentor” her. The indictment says part of the deal required the woman to pay the men for their work. The woman’s money was in an inheritance trust, and the men convinced her to distance herself from friends and relatives.

