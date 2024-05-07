UT-Austin Faculty Meeting Tuesday About Protesters

There is an emergency meeting today at the University of Texas in Austin, where some faculty members are furious that police were called to break up Pro-Palestinian protests. Professor Polly Strong says the faculty council was not told about the decision to call for state troopers until they had already left. So far, nearly 150-arrests have been made. The activists, who were mostly non-students, were charged with trespassing. Hundreds of U-T faculty have signed a letter, asking for the president’s removal.