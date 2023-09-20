Road Rage Injures Two At Greenville

Greenville Police dealt with a road rage shooting last Saturday around 12:19 am after Greenville’s hospital notified them that they had two gunshot victims. The shooting occurred between Graham Park and the Wolfe City-Commerce split while they were passing the suspect’s vehicle or while the suspect’s vehicle was trying to overtake them. Police are looking for a black Ford pickup with large chrome wheels and undercarriage lights that shine down onto the roadway. The reasoning behind the reported violence is unknown. Both victims appeared to be in stable condition.