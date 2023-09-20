Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 20)

Tuesday morning at 6:40, a Paris Officer responded to Lake Crook after Paris Dispatch received a call from a victim stating that his vehicle was in the water. The victim said that he likes to watch the sunrise from the lake. While the car was in reverse, his hot coffee spilled on his lap; the pain from the spill caused him to lift his foot from the brake pedal. The vehicle made contact with the water, and he started floating away from the boat ramp. He could roll his window down, escape, and call Dispatch. A wrecker service recovered the vehicle full of water and no longer operable. He refused EMS.

Paris Police responded to 60 Calls for Service, Arrested no one, and made six traffic stops.