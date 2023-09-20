Lamar County Homicide Arrest

On September 14, 2023, a Lamar County Grand jury returned an indictment on David Brandon Bowlby, a resident of Kaufman county, for the murder of Charles Peck, a resident of Van Zandt county. On March 1, 2023, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of a deceased person found in a vehicle parked in a gated area in the 4400 blk of State Highway 24. When Deputies arrived, they found 58-year-old Peck deceased from gunshot wounds.

On Monday, September 18, 2023, Bowlby was taken into custody in Kaufman county by Lamar County Deputies and Kaufman County Deputies. Bowlby was arrested without incident. Bowlby was transported to the Kaufman county jail and booked for Murder, repeat offender. Bowlby is being held on a $500,000 bond pending transport to Lamar County. This investigation is ongoing.

“I would like to commend my ”Deputies and the Criminal Investigation Division Detectives along with Texas Ranger Stacy McNeal who have worked hard and steadfast on this case getting this individual arrested. This investigation involved multiple facets of technical information and evidence gathering that took months to complete. I appreciate Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers and his staff assisting Lamar County Detectives today in a joint effort in getting this murder suspect arrested and off the street.