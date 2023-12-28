Roadrage To Guns

Fort Worth Police responded to the 12400 block of South Freeway southbound service road after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body and another man who reportedly shot the victim. The victim later died at the hospital. Hours earlier, Fort Worth Police say a truck driver was shot in the shoulder while driving along I-30 in west Fort Worth. Police are warning drivers to stay on their guard: A report of a worker in south Fort Worth around 6:30 this morning witnessed a confrontation among the drivers of two vehicles along I-35W.