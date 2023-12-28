The Gala Live Auction Videos are Being Released By Healthcare Foundation

The individual videos highlighting the items to be auctioned off as part of the Gala Live Auction on January 27 are beginning to be released. A single video describing each auction item will be available for viewing on the Foundation’s Facebook page. Not only are the items explained, but the donors are also highlighted. There will be eleven or twelve videos in total, so be sure to follow the Foundation on Facebook and Instagram for all

the latest information.

Live Auction items are only available to be bid on by those attending the Gala, so be sure to get your tickets to the event so you will have a chance to bid on some amazing items. The Gala includes a delicious dinner, beer, wine, and a live band. Tickets start at $250 each, while sponsorships go up to $40,000.

The theme for the year is An Evening in Tuscany. The Gala Committee keeps the décor under close wrap, but it is sure to take attendees breathes away with every detail of the night orchestrated to perfection.

The goal for the Gala is $265,000 which will be used to benefit two worthy healthcare projects at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. To purchase a sponsorship or tickets, visit the 2024 Gala website LOLGala2024.GiveSmart.com. Live and silent auction items and other offerings will be added, so keep an eye on the site. The Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Gifts may be tax-deductible as allowed by the IRS. All funds raised are used to improve healthcare in Hopkins County.

For additional information, please contact the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation at 903-

438-4799 or kayla.price@christushealth.org.