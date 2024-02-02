Roughriders Release Most Expansive Promo Schedule In Franchise History

CELEBRITIES, GIVEAWAYS, FIREWORKS AND MORE HIGHLIGHT 2024 SEASON

FRISCO, Texas (February 2, 2024) – The wait is finally over! The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, have announced their 2024 Promotional Schedule.

The RoughRiders 69 home games will feature some of the deepest and most unique theme nights in franchise history, 24 fireworks shows, 14 giveaways, 5 celebrity appearances and great deals for RoughRiders fans of all ages!

Single-game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here!

View the entire promotional schedule online by clicking here.

The second weekend in May is a cannot-miss for Rangers and RoughRiders fans alike as Frisco will honor a Texas postseason hero with Evan Carter Weekend from Friday, May 10th to Sunday, May 12th. Get to the ballpark early for Evan Carter giveaways on Friday, May 10th with an Evan Carter Growth Chart giveaway; Saturday, May 11th featuring an Evan Carter Bobblehead presented by Medium Giant, highlighting his catch against Houston in the 2023 ALCS and Sunday, May 12th celebrates Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane’s with a Evan “The Kid” Carter Kids Jersey giveaway.

-Friday, May 10th: Evan Carter Growth Chart giveaway, World Series Trophy appearance

-Saturday, May 11th: Evan Carter Bobblehead giveaway pres. by Medium Giant, World Series Trophy appearance

-Sunday, May 12th: Evan “The Kid” Carter Kids Jersey giveaway

Along with the theme of celebrating former RoughRiders turned Rangers greats, Opening Weekend from April 12th to April 14th will conclude with Josh Jung Day on Sunday, April 14th. The memorable event will have odes to Jung as well as a Josh Jung Baseball Card giveaway at the gates. The whole weekend will be themed with Rangers giveaways at the gates! On Saturday, April 13th, Derek Holland will be on hand to help celebrate the Rangers’ 2011 American League Championship team!

-Friday, April 12th: TBD Rangers/RoughRiders giveaway, Sports City USA Night with Visit Frisco, koozie giveaway presented by Visit Frisco

-Saturday, April 13th: TBD Rangers/RoughRiders giveaway, Derek Holland appearance

-Sunday, April 14th: Josh Jung Baseball Card giveaway

“Just when I think you couldn’t possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this… and totally redeem yourself!” It’s a smart idea to come out to Mutt Cutts Night on Saturday, June 15th! A Mutt Cutts Van, similar to the one used in Dumb and Dumber, a moped and Dumb and Dumber To movie star Derek Holland, who had a cameo in the sequel, will be on hand for a great night! Take a pregame drive in the Mutt Cutts Van and guarantee your photo with this VIP ticket offer.

There is no better place to celebrate America’s birthday than Riders Field in 2024! Join the RoughRiders for Stars and Stripes Weekend from Thursday, July 4th through Saturday, July 6th. On July 4th, Stars and Stripes Night presented by Rhythm Energy features the largest fireworks show of the year and all three games on the weekend will have fireworks spectaculars.

-Thursday, July 4th: Stars and Stripes Night presented by Rhythm Energy with double fireworks

-Friday, July 5th: Fireworks

-Saturday, July 6th: Fireworks

The final home series of the season features two nights that local sports fans won’t want to miss: the fan-favorite Dallas Stars Night returns on Thursday, September 5th and the RoughRiders’ first-ever Dallas Mavericks Night on Saturday, September 7th. Check out the linked ticket packs for the best deals on these days!

-Thursday, September 5th: Dallas Stars Night

-Saturday, September 7th: Dallas Mavs Night

Bring the kids out on Sunday, April 28th for Blippi Day and Sunday, July 14th for Bluey. On April 28th, fans can enjoy a glasses giveaway at the gates before Blippi’s May 10th World Tour performance at the Comerica Center. On July 14th, Bluey and her kid sister Bingo from the show Bluey will be on hand for meet and greets throughout the game. The VIP Meet & Greet for Bluey and Bingo has SOLD OUT. Single-game tickets are still available by clicking here.

-Sunday, April 28th: Blippi Day

Sunday, July 14th: Bluey

From Friday, May 24th to Sunday, May 26th, the RoughRiders party like it’s 2004 with ’04 Weekend! It starts with Bowling for Soup Night, featuring an appearance from the band on Friday, May 24th and a concert tee giveaway. Saturday, May 25th is Vote for Pedro Night with an appearance from Efren Ramirez, who played Pedro in Napoleon Dynamite. The weekend celebration concludes with a tribute to the RoughRiders 2004 Texas League Championship on Sunday, May 26th and a poster giveaway! Frisco will wear their throwback uniforms all weekend as well.

-Friday, May 24th: Bowling for Soup Night

-Saturday, May 25th: Vote for Pedro Night

-Sunday, May 26th: Tribute to 2004 Texas League Championship

“You know how to take the reservation; you just don’t know how to hold the reservation!” Giddy-up to Riders Field on Sunday, July 28th for A Night About Nothing featuring an appearance from John O’Hurley, who played J. Peterman on the show Seinfeld. O’Hurley will be mingling with fans, but guarantee a photo with him by purchasing this ticket add-on!

Calling all Anime fans! Come out to Riders Field on Saturday, June 29th for the Anime Wonder Fest collaboration as part of Multicultural Weekend. There will be exhibitors and artist vendors, activations and activities, Japanese & Asian food, guest cosplayers and more!

On Saturday, July 13th, it’s a 72 oz.-sized event for Texas Monthly BBQ Night at Riders Field. Enjoy an evening full of games, giveaways, and of course, barbecue as Texas Monthly gears up for their fifteenth-annual BBQ Fest this fall. The smoky smells will be worth the price of admission alone!

In 2024, two popular alternate identities return to Frisco with the Quesos de Frisco and the Dallas Black Giants. Frisco will play as their COPA identity for three games this season sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health: Friday, June 28th for Rock en tu Idioma (Rock in Your Language) Night; Saturday, August 17th for Loteria Night and Friday, September 6th for Dia de los Quesos with McKinney Dia de los Muertos. The Riders will suit up as the Black Giants on Father’s Day, which is Sunday, June 16th with the Texas Black Academy of Arts and Letters 7th Riverfront Jazz Festival.

-Sunday, June 16th: Dallas Black Giants

-Friday, June 28th: Quesos de Frisco

-Saturday, August 17th: Quesos de Frisco

-Friday, September 6th: Quesos de Frisco

Tickets are on sale, so get them now! Visit RidersBaseball.com/Tickets or call 972.731.9200.

Daily Promotions in 2024:

Thursday: Thursdays feature the return of both Thirsty Thursday, with half-priced drinks, and Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River. Twisted Tea R@TR will begin on Thursday, May 23rd and is for those 21 and up, tickets are just $25. It includes access to the Lazy River and drink specials.

Friday: Fireworks Fridays are back in 2024!

Saturday: Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane’s.

Sunday: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane’s returns every Sunday with Summer Sunday Fireworks (beginning on May 26th), pregame catch on the field and kid-centric themes.

2024 Tickets Packs:

Friday, April 12th – Sunday, April 14th, Opening Weekend: Feed the Family 4-Pack with 4 tickets and $40 in concession credits for just $100.

Friday, April 26th, Pickleball Pack: For Pickleball Night, this pack includes 2 tickets & 2 pickleball paddles for just $29.

Sunday, April 28th, Blippi Family Fun Pack: For Blippi Day, this pack includes 4 RoughRiders tickets, 25% off Blippi World Tour tickets on May 10th at the Comerica Center & 2 RoughRiders Kids Zone Passes for just $59.

Friday, May 10th – Sunday, May 12th, Evan Carter Shirsey Pack: For Evan Carter Weekend, this pack includes 1 ticket & 1 Evan Carter Shirsey for just $32.

Sunday, May 12th, Mother’s Day Kendra Scott Ticket Offers: For Mother’s Day, fans can purchase 4 Home Plate tickets and a Kendra Scott Emilie Stretch Bracelet for $99! Be sure to visit the Kendra Scott Color Bar at the game to choose your stone color. Looking to enjoy the game from an air-conditioned suite? Purchase the Kendra Scott Suite Offer and receive 10 suite tickets, 2 parking passes and a Kendra Scott Elaina Delicate Sterling Silver bracelet for $700. Be sure to stop by the Kendra Scott mobile engraving station to receive a complimentary engraving.

Friday, May 24th, Bowling for Soup Night Pack: For an additional add-on price, fans can purchase this pack which includes access to the pregame meet and greet with the band Bowling for Soup and a guaranteed concert tee giveaway for just $35.

Saturday, May 25th, Vote for Pedro Night Pack: For an additional add-on price, fans can purchase this pack which includes access to the pregame meet and greet with Efren Ramirez, who played Pedro from the movie Napoleon Dynamite, for just $35.

Friday, June 14th, NASCAR Night Ticket Offer: For NASCAR Night presented by Texas Motor Speedway, this pack includes 1 RoughRiders ticket to NASCAR Night & 1 ticket for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on April 12th, starting at just $29.

Saturday, June 15th, Mutt Cutts Night VIP Ticket Offer: For an additional add-on price, fans can purchase this pack which includes a ride around the ballpark in the Mutt Cutts van and a guaranteed photo opportunity.

Friday, June 28th, Quesos Pack: This pack includes 2 tickets to a Quesos de Frisco game (June 28th, August 17th or September 6th) & 2 Quesos de Frisco Shirseys for just $35.

Sunday, July 14th, Bluey and Bingo VIP Ticket Pack: SOLD OUT. Single-game tickets are still available by clicking here.

Saturday, July 27th, North Texas Fair & Rodeo Pack: For Frisco Corny Dogs Night, this pack features 4 tickets & 4 North Texas Fair & Rodeo tickets for just $44.

Sunday, July 28th, A Night About Nothing VIP Meet and Greet: For an additional add-on price, fans can purchase this pack which includes access to the pregame meet and greet with John O’Hurley, who played J. Peterman from Seinfeld, for just $35.

Saturday, August 17th, Quesos Pack: This pack includes 2 tickets to a Quesos de Frisco game (June 28th, August 17th or September 6th) & 2 Quesos de Frisco Shirseys for just $35.

Saturday, August 24th, Baseball in Paradise Pack: This pack includes 2 tickets, 2 cheeseburgers and 2 tiki cups with a specialty drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic options are available) for just $44.

Thursday, September 5th, Dallas Stars Night Pack: This pack includes 2 tickets, 2 co-branded hockey jerseys & 2 Dallas Stars preseason tickets for just $59.

Friday, September 6th, Quesos Pack: This pack includes 2 tickets to a Quesos de Frisco game (June 28th, August 17th or September 6th) & 2 Quesos de Frisco Shirseys for just $35.

Saturday, September 7th, Dallas Mavs Night Pack: This pack features 2 tickets, 2 co-branded baseball jerseys & 2 Dallas Mavs preseason tickets for just $59.

The Breakdown of 2024:

Tuesday, April 9th: Home Opener, 2024 Poster giveaway, postgame fireworks.