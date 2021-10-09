Saturday’s Sports

MLB

THURSDAY

Houston (95-67) 6 – White Sox (93-69) 1

Rays (100-62) 5 – Red Sox (92-70) 0

FRIDAY

Chicago at Houston 1:07 pm

Atlanta at Milwaukee 3:37 pm

Boston at Tampa Bay 6:02 pm

Los Angeles at San Francisco 8:57 pm

Alvarez launched one into the bullpen for a home run as the Astros take Game 1.

NFL

THURSDAY

Rams (4-1) 26 – Seahawks (2-3) 17

SUNDAY

New Orleans at Washington Noon CBS

New England at Houston Noon CBS

New York at Dallas 3:25 pm FOX

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins has sued the NFL and Commissioner Rodger Goodell. He is seeking an injunction to halt his five-game suspension over substance abuse violations.

A Harrison County grand jury has indicted Marshall resident and former NFL player Kendrick Ladell Starling for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to the indictment, the alleged victim is younger than age 14. In February, they arrested Starling, 41, for the crime after turning himself into the Marshall Police Department. His bond is $100,000.

TJC

More colleges are moving around. For example, Thursday, Tyler Junior College announced their baseball program would move up to NJCAA Div. I status. It stars in the spring of 2022.

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

THURSDAY

Forney 32 – Crandall 30

Lovejoy 53 – Frisco 0

Fruitvale 54 – Savoy 6

FRIDAY

Beckville 63 – Union Grove 0

Boles 40 – Cumby 26

Bonham 51 – Winnsboro 49

Cooper 52 – Alba-Golden 19

Corsicana 20 – Greenville 14

Daingerfield 58 – Prairiland 16

DeKalb 40 – Redwater 6

Gilmer 56 – Spring Hill 15

Gladewater 28 – Atlanta 8

Hallsville 37 – Whitehouse 21

Harleton 51 – New Diana 13

Harmony 67 – Quitman 0

Hawkins 60 – Big Sandy 30

James Bowie 52 – Clarksville 20

Liberty-Eylau 56 – North Lamar 0

Lindale 28 – Henderson 21

Maud 46 – Detroit 36

Mt Pleasant 28 – Nacogdoches 14

Mt Vernon 49 – Mineola 7

Paul Pewitt 61 – Chisum 36

Queen City 38 – Ore City 3

Rains 43 – Howe 38

Royse City 42 – Sulphur Springs 28

Paris 62 – Ranchview 28

Pine Tree 35 – Jacksonville 7

Pleasant Grove 21 – Pittsburg 14

Pottsboro 65 – Commerce 28

Texas High 27 – Marshall 12

Tatum 45 – New Boston 0

Union Hill 44 – Leverett’s Chapel 28

Waskom 42 – Hughes Springs 0

Whitewright 27 – Lone Oak 21

Wolfe City 26 – Honey Grove 21

High School Standings for Week 7

