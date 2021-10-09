Saturday’s Sports

MLB
THURSDAY
Houston (95-67) 6 – White Sox (93-69) 1
Rays (100-62) 5 – Red Sox (92-70) 0
FRIDAY
Chicago at Houston 1:07 pm
Atlanta at Milwaukee 3:37 pm
Boston at Tampa Bay 6:02 pm
Los Angeles at San Francisco 8:57 pm
Alvarez launched one into the bullpen for a home run as the Astros take Game 1.
NFL
THURSDAY
Rams (4-1) 26 – Seahawks (2-3) 17
SUNDAY
New Orleans at Washington Noon CBS
New England at Houston Noon CBS
New York at Dallas 3:25 pm FOX
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins has sued the NFL and Commissioner Rodger Goodell. He is seeking an injunction to halt his five-game suspension over substance abuse violations.
A Harrison County grand jury has indicted Marshall resident and former NFL player Kendrick Ladell Starling for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to the indictment, the alleged victim is younger than age 14. In February, they arrested Starling, 41, for the crime after turning himself into the Marshall Police Department. His bond is $100,000.
TJC
More colleges are moving around. For example, Thursday, Tyler Junior College announced their baseball program would move up to NJCAA Div. I status. It stars in the spring of 2022.
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
THURSDAY
Forney 32 – Crandall 30
Lovejoy 53 – Frisco 0
Fruitvale 54 – Savoy 6
FRIDAY
Beckville 63 – Union Grove 0
Boles 40 – Cumby 26
Bonham 51 – Winnsboro 49
Cooper 52 – Alba-Golden 19
Corsicana 20 – Greenville 14
Daingerfield 58 – Prairiland 16
DeKalb 40 – Redwater 6
Gilmer 56 – Spring Hill 15
Gladewater 28 – Atlanta 8
Hallsville 37 – Whitehouse 21
Harleton 51 – New Diana 13
Harmony 67 – Quitman 0
Hawkins 60 – Big Sandy 30
James Bowie 52 – Clarksville 20
Liberty-Eylau 56 – North Lamar 0
Lindale 28 – Henderson 21
Maud 46 – Detroit 36
Mt Pleasant 28 – Nacogdoches 14
Mt Vernon 49 – Mineola 7
Paul Pewitt 61 – Chisum 36
Queen City 38 – Ore City 3
Rains 43 – Howe 38
Royse City 42 – Sulphur Springs 28
Paris 62 – Ranchview 28
Pine Tree 35 – Jacksonville 7
Pleasant Grove 21 – Pittsburg 14
Pottsboro 65 – Commerce 28
Texas High 27 – Marshall 12
Tatum 45 – New Boston 0
Union Hill 44 – Leverett’s Chapel 28
Waskom 42 – Hughes Springs 0
Whitewright 27 – Lone Oak 21
Wolfe City 26 – Honey Grove 21
High School Standings for Week 7
