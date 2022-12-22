Save the Date: CAC’s Sweetheart Soiree Coming February 11th

The Sweetheart Soiree is a gala event featuring dinner and dancing with live and silent auctions. Entertainment by Mix Society. All proceeds go to support The Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris whose mission is to promote hope, healing, and justice to child victims of crime in Lamar and Red River counties.

Saturday February 11, 2023 at the Love Civic Center Doors open at 6pm; dinner at 6:30pm, live auction at 8pm, silent auction closes at 10pm, event ends at 11pm.

$150 per person; sponsorship opportunities available. Website: http://www.cacparis.org