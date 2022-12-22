SBA Disaster Loans Available Until Jan. 17th for NE Texas Counties

Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to Texas businesses and residents as a result of the Severe Storms & Tornadoes that occurred on November 4th, 2022.

The Agency Declaration covers Lamar, Morris. Contiguous Counties: TEXAS Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Marion, Red River, Titus, Upshur. And the contiguous Oklahoma counties of: Bryan & Choctaw

The deadline for physical damage is January 17, 2022. For Economic Injury Disaster Loan, the deadline is August 16, 2023.

They encourage people to complete the SBA application even if they are not sure if they need it yet. If approved the loan becomes an option. Money is available for both businesses and residential.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call (800) 877-8339.