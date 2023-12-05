Scammers Hit Shelby County

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, calls have been made to residents using a spoofed number owned by the sheriff’s office claiming to be with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). The sheriff’s office said the scammer has told residents that their homes have had narcotics traced back to them. According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer tells the residents to call a provided phone number every three hours if they leave home. The scammer will explicitly say they cannot contact anyone regarding this phone call. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office instructed residents not to give out any of their information and to block the caller’s phone number.