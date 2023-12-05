Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Denny’s Paris Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Scammers Hit Shelby County

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, calls have been made to residents using a spoofed number owned by the sheriff’s office claiming to be with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). The sheriff’s office said the scammer has told residents that their homes have had narcotics traced back to them. According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer tells the residents to call a provided phone number every three hours if they leave home. The scammer will explicitly say they cannot contact anyone regarding this phone call. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office instructed residents not to give out any of their information and to block the caller’s phone number.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved