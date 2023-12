Michael Davvid Rainbolt | William Jacob Gilley

On Friday, police in Royse City arrested William Jacob Gilley, 38, on a charge of continuous sexual assault of a child under 14, a first-degree felony. The Royse City resident’s bond was $500,000. On Sunday, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael David Rainbolt, 20, of Commerce, charging him with indecency with a child by sexual contact. His bond is $150,000.