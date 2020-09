Officials are still searching for baby Armaidre Argumon. He went missing in Wells on September 18th. On Tuesday, Cherokee County authorities say they searched a new area near the Angelina-Trinity County line. Today marks 11 days since Baby Armaidre was last seen in Wells wearing just a diaper. The baby’s father, Deandre Argumon remains in the Cherokee County Jail but has not cooperated with the investigation. As of now there are no other suspects.