Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Denny’s Paris Header

Shootings At Houston Mega Church

A woman believed to be in her early to mid-30s, accompanied by a young child and armed with a rifle, entered Joel Osteen’s Lakewood mega-church shortly before 2:00 Sunday afternoon and opened fire. Off-duty officers from the Harris County Sheriff’s office and TABC working at the church “engaged” the woman and returned fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. A five-year-old child who came in with the woman was also shot and hospitalized in critical condition. A 57-year-old man not associated with the shooter received a bullet to his leg.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved