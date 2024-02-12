Shootings At Houston Mega Church

A woman believed to be in her early to mid-30s, accompanied by a young child and armed with a rifle, entered Joel Osteen’s Lakewood mega-church shortly before 2:00 Sunday afternoon and opened fire. Off-duty officers from the Harris County Sheriff’s office and TABC working at the church “engaged” the woman and returned fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. A five-year-old child who came in with the woman was also shot and hospitalized in critical condition. A 57-year-old man not associated with the shooter received a bullet to his leg.