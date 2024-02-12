Monday’s Sports

NFL

SUPER BOWL

Chief (12-6) 25 – 49ers (12-6) 22

In another Super Bowl, it looked like they would lose, and at the tail end of a season that looked for long stretches as if it would never come together, it was once again the Chiefs. The confetti fell as they held the Lombardi Trophy, and Patrick Mahomes walked off the field as Super Bowl MVP.

NBA

Sunday

Thunder (36-17) 127 – Kings (30-22) 113

Monday

Spurs (10-43) at Toronto Raptors (19-34) at 6:30 pm

Knicks (33-20) at Houston Rockets (23-29) at 7:00 pm

Pelicans (31-22) at Memphis Grizzlies (18-35) at 7:00 pm

Wizards (9-43) at Dallas Mavericks (30-23) at 7:30 pm

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Saturday

A&M-Commerce (9-15 3-8) 89 – New Orleans (8-16 3-8) 83

Kalen Williams scored 26, and Tommie Lewis added 21 in the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team’s 89-83 win over the New Orleans Privateers on the Hunt Regional Healthcare court inside the Field House on Saturday afternoon. The Lions welcome Southeastern on Monday at 7:00 pm, the final home game in February.

Monday

No. 4 Kansas (19-5 7-4) at No. 23 Texas Tech (17-6 6-4) at 8:00 pm ESPN

NCAAW

Saturday

A&M-Commerce (11-11 6-6) 84 – New Orleans (9-14 6-6) 76

A 7-0 run with a tie game in overtime on Saturday afternoon gave the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team an 84-78 win over the New Orleans Privateers in overtime on the Hunt Regional Healthcare court in the Field House. The Lions are on the road for their next three games, playing at UIW on Thursday at 6:30 pm, at A&M-Corpus Christi next Saturday at 1:00 pm, and at Nicholls on February 24

Sunday

No. 13 LSU (21-4 8-3) 85 – Alabama (19-7 6-5) 66

HIGH SCHOOL

Officials from the local Chapter were named to work playoffs. Logan Taylor will officiate one of the Boys State Championship games in San Antonio. Next, they selected the Paris Chapter to officiate the girls’ Class 4A Region 1 Finals in Lubbock! Those representing our Chapter will be – Gary Savage, Jase Waller, and Daniel Holladay.

Good day for the Mt Pleasant Basketball Chapter. Brent Hargrave was selected to call a Girls State Final on March 2. They chose Alvester Gibson, Danny Broughton, and Howard Well for the boys’ 5A Regional Finals on March 2 in Wichita Falls.

Monday

Paris Ladycat Softball vs. Wolfe City on “The Hill” at 5:00 pm

PJH Wildcat Basketball vs. North Lamar at 4:30 pm

The following is a change of Date for Paris Wildcat Basketball:

Instead of playing on Tuesday the 13th, Paris plays on Monday, February 12th at Wildcat Gym. Wildcat Basketball vs. North Lamar in the following order: JV at 4:30, Freshman at 6:00 and 7:30 Varsity.

Monday the 12th is The Paris Baseball Chili Supper at 5:30 in the High School Cafeteria. It is always the best!

BASKETBALL

BOY’S

Friday

Atlanta 88 – Queen City 52

Beckville 59 – Tenaha 47

Boles 69 – Cooper 66

Caddo Mills 61 – Willis Point 49

Celeste 38 – Whitewright 29

Center 74 – Carthage 34

Chapel Hill TY 60 – Kilgore 54

Corrigan-Camden 72 – West Sabine 43

Crandall 82 – Corsicana 35

Cumberland Academy 63 – Van 61

Cushing 63 – Alto 54

Dodd City 57 – Ector 40

Elysian Fields 55 – West Rusk 53

Forney 73 – Terrell 21

Gunter 37 – Bells 34

Hallsville 74 – Texas 44

Harts Bluff 54 – Bowie 53

Hawkins 47 – Ore City 35

Honey Grove 60 – Tom Bean 46

Hooks 117 – Paul Pewitt 45

No. 18 Horn 81 – North Forney 57

Jefferson 59 – Tatum 58

Leonard 57 – Bonham 38

Lone Oak 64 – Grand Saline 57

No. 14 Longview 65 – Tyler Lions 51

Mabank 63 – Athens 49

Martins Mill 72 – LaPoynor 65

Mesquite 71 – Tyler Legacy 69

Miller Grove 35 – Campbell 33

No. 21 Mt Pleasant 60 – Marshall 28

New Diana 70 – Gladewater 39

North Hopkins 71 – Cumby 39

North Lamar 55 – Liberty-Eylau 48

Overton 60 – New Summerfield 23

Palestine 61 – Bullard 52

Paris 63 – Pittsburg 36

Pine Tree 46 – Whitehouse 40

Pleasant Grove 53 – Sulphur Springs 47

Poteet 64 – North Mesquite 46

Rains 61 – Prairiland 37

Red Oak 69 – Ennis 42

Redwater 75 – New Boston 64

Rivercrest 49 – Detroit 18

Rockwall 64 – No. 17 Rockwall-Heath 58

Sabine 68 – Daingerfield 68

Saltillo 48 – Union Hill 37

Sam Rayburn 70 – Bland 34

Scurry-Rosser 69 – Malakoff 30

Shelbyville 53 – Joaquin 28

Spring Hill 68 – Henderson 45

Sunnyvale 49 – Ford 39

Union Grove 42 – Harleton 38

Whitesboro 58 – S&S Consolidated 29

Wolfe City 71 – Trenton 25

GIRLS

BI-DISTRICT PARINGS

High School Girl’s Bi-District playoffs start tonight. You can listen to Mt Vernon Lady Tigers (19-9) take on Atlanta Lady Rabbits (21-9) at 6:30 in Hughes Springs on K-Lake 97.7. It is the first time broadcast of any Harts Bluff’s sports. The Lady Bulldogs (19-13) will be at Chisum in Paris, matching skills with Como-Pickton Lady Eagles (18-13) on Star 96.9 at 6:30 pm.

6A

REGION II

Rockwall (21-12) vs. Wylie East (23-10) Mon at Mesquite Poteet 7:00 pm

5A

Region II

Huntsville (27-7) vs. Texas High (16-10) at Tyler Legacy Tue at 6:30 pm

Tyler (28-9) vs. Lufkin (9-18) Mon at Cushing at 6:00 pm

Longview (22-8) vs. Nacogdoches (13-18) Tue at Timpson at 6:00 pm

Poter (19-15) vs. Whitehouse (23-10) Tue at Leon at 6:00 pm

4A

REGION II

Canton (29-5) vs. Pittsburg (21-6) Tue at Wagstaff at 6:00 pm

North Lamar (23-9) vs Lindale (20-12) Tue at Winnsboro at 7:30 pm

Sulphur Springs (27-9) vs. Van (16-10) Tue at Winnsboro at 6:00 pm

Lincoln (25-3) vs. Caddo Mills (13-17) Mon at Naaman at 7:00 pm

Brownsboro (26-7) vs. Paris (16-17) Tue at Caddo Mills at 7:30 pm

3A

REGION II

Rains (31-2) vs. Howe (19-13) Mon at Caddo Mills at 6:00 pm

Gunter (19-13) vs. Lone Oak (8-20) Mon at Community at 6:00 pm

Tatum (27-1) vs. White Oak (10-20) Mon at Ore City at 6:00 pm

Mt Vernon (19-9) vs. Atlanta (21-9) Mon at Hughes Springs 6:30 pm

Gladewater (18-12) vs. Troup (16-14) Mon at UT-Tyler at 6:00 pm

Queen City (18-11) vs. Chapel Hill MP (19-14) Tue at Spring Hill at 6:00 pm

Bells (23-7) vs. Edgewood (24-9) Tue at Caddo Mills at 6:00 pm

Commerce (26-8) vs. Pottsboro (20-10) Mon at McKinney Boyd at 6:00 pm

Hooks (27-5) vs. Mineola (17-15) Mon at Mt Pleasant 7:00 pm

Sabine (18-11) vs. Waskom (14-14) Tue at Longview Lobo at 7:00 pm

Winnsboro (29-6) vs. New Boston (10-17) Mon at Longview Lobo at 7:00 pm

Jefferson (24-8) vs. New Diana (12-17) Mon at Hallsville at 8:00 pm

REGION III

Bullard (22-10) vs. Gilmer Mon at Lindale at 7:00 pm

Chapel Hill TY vs. Jacksonville (26-10) Mon at Wagstaff at 7:30 pm

Madisonville (27-5) vs. Henderson Tue at Palestine at 7:30 pm

Center vs. Palestine (11-22) Mon at Hudson at 6:00 pm

2A

REGION II

James Bowie (18-11) vs. Fruitvale (15-17) Mon at Chapel Hill MP at 7:00 pm

Alba-Golden (15-5) vs. Detroit (12-24) Tue at Commerce at 6:00 pm

Sam Rayburn (15-110 vs. Lindsay (20-4) Mon at Denison at 6:30 pm

Honey Grove (23-10) vs. Era (20-11) Tue at S&S Consolidated at 7:00 pm

Cooper (16-13) vs. Rivercrest (14-20) Mon at Prairiland at 7:45 pm

Muenster (26-6) vs. Wolfe City (17-14) Tue at Van Alstyne at 6:30 pm

Harts Bluff (19-13) vs. Como-Pickton (18-13) Mon at Chisum at 6:30 pm

REGION III

Union Grove (24-5) vs. Overton (14-13) Mon at Pine Tree at 6:00 pm

Tenaha (30-5) vs. West Sabine (12-8) Mon at Tenaha at 6:00 pm

Cushing (17-8) vs. McLeod (14-17) Mon at Hallsville at 6:00 pm

Douglass (23-6) vs. Harleton (6-11) Mon at Arp at 7:30 pm

Timpson (16-16) vs. Chireno (11-8) Mon at Cushing at 8:00 pm

Hawkins (17-2) vs. Carlisle (12-14) Mon at Wagstaff at 6:00 pm

Daingerfield at New Diana Tue at 6:30 pm

1A

REGION III

Saltillo (25-7) vs. Miller Grove (14-19) Mon at Sulphur Springs MS at 6:00 pm

Dodd City (22-8) vs. Avery (11-16) Mon at Prairiland at 6:00 pm

Campbell (13-13) vs. Avinger (18-7) Mon at Rivercrest at 8:00 pm

Avinger at Yantis Fri at 6:00 pm