Monday’s Sports

NFL
SUPER BOWL
Chief (12-6) 25 – 49ers (12-6) 22
In another Super Bowl, it looked like they would lose, and at the tail end of a season that looked for long stretches as if it would never come together, it was once again the Chiefs. The confetti fell as they held the Lombardi Trophy, and Patrick Mahomes walked off the field as Super Bowl MVP.
NBA
Sunday
Thunder (36-17) 127 – Kings (30-22) 113
Monday
Spurs (10-43) at Toronto Raptors (19-34) at 6:30 pm
Knicks (33-20) at Houston Rockets (23-29) at 7:00 pm
Pelicans (31-22) at Memphis Grizzlies (18-35) at 7:00 pm
Wizards (9-43) at Dallas Mavericks (30-23) at 7:30 pm
COLLEGE
NCAAM
Saturday
A&M-Commerce (9-15 3-8) 89 – New Orleans (8-16 3-8) 83
Kalen Williams scored 26, and Tommie Lewis added 21 in the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team’s 89-83 win over the New Orleans Privateers on the Hunt Regional Healthcare court inside the Field House on Saturday afternoon. The Lions welcome Southeastern on Monday at 7:00 pm, the final home game in February.
Monday
No. 4 Kansas (19-5 7-4) at No. 23 Texas Tech (17-6 6-4) at 8:00 pm ESPN
NCAAW
Saturday
A&M-Commerce (11-11 6-6) 84 – New Orleans (9-14 6-6) 76
A 7-0 run with a tie game in overtime on Saturday afternoon gave the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team an 84-78 win over the New Orleans Privateers in overtime on the Hunt Regional Healthcare court in the Field House. The Lions are on the road for their next three games, playing at UIW on Thursday at 6:30 pm, at A&M-Corpus Christi next Saturday at 1:00 pm, and at Nicholls on February 24
Sunday
No. 13 LSU (21-4 8-3) 85 – Alabama (19-7 6-5) 66
HIGH SCHOOL
Officials from the local Chapter were named to work playoffs. Logan Taylor will officiate one of the Boys State Championship games in San Antonio. Next, they selected the Paris Chapter to officiate the girls’ Class 4A Region 1 Finals in Lubbock! Those representing our Chapter will be – Gary Savage, Jase Waller, and Daniel Holladay.
Good day for the Mt Pleasant Basketball Chapter. Brent Hargrave was selected to call a Girls State Final on March 2. They chose Alvester Gibson, Danny Broughton, and Howard Well for the boys’ 5A Regional Finals on March 2 in Wichita Falls.
Monday
Paris Ladycat Softball vs. Wolfe City on “The Hill” at 5:00 pm
PJH Wildcat Basketball vs. North Lamar at 4:30 pm
The following is a change of Date for Paris Wildcat Basketball:
Instead of playing on Tuesday the 13th, Paris plays on Monday, February 12th at Wildcat Gym. Wildcat Basketball vs. North Lamar in the following order: JV at 4:30, Freshman at 6:00 and 7:30 Varsity.
Monday the 12th is The Paris Baseball Chili Supper at 5:30 in the High School Cafeteria. It is always the best!
BASKETBALL
BOY’S
Friday
Atlanta 88 – Queen City 52
Beckville 59 – Tenaha 47
Boles 69 – Cooper 66
Caddo Mills 61 – Willis Point 49
Celeste 38 – Whitewright 29
Center 74 – Carthage 34
Chapel Hill TY 60 – Kilgore 54
Corrigan-Camden 72 – West Sabine 43
Crandall 82 – Corsicana 35
Cumberland Academy 63 – Van 61
Cushing 63 – Alto 54
Dodd City 57 – Ector 40
Elysian Fields 55 – West Rusk 53
Forney 73 – Terrell 21
Gunter 37 – Bells 34
Hallsville 74 – Texas 44
Harts Bluff 54 – Bowie 53
Hawkins 47 – Ore City 35
Honey Grove 60 – Tom Bean 46
Hooks 117 – Paul Pewitt 45
No. 18 Horn 81 – North Forney 57
Jefferson 59 – Tatum 58
Leonard 57 – Bonham 38
Lone Oak 64 – Grand Saline 57
No. 14 Longview 65 – Tyler Lions 51
Mabank 63 – Athens 49
Martins Mill 72 – LaPoynor 65
Mesquite 71 – Tyler Legacy 69
Miller Grove 35 – Campbell 33
No. 21 Mt Pleasant 60 – Marshall 28
New Diana 70 – Gladewater 39
North Hopkins 71 – Cumby 39
North Lamar 55 – Liberty-Eylau 48
Overton 60 – New Summerfield 23
Palestine 61 – Bullard 52
Paris 63 – Pittsburg 36
Pine Tree 46 – Whitehouse 40
Pleasant Grove 53 – Sulphur Springs 47
Poteet 64 – North Mesquite 46
Rains 61 – Prairiland 37
Red Oak 69 – Ennis 42
Redwater 75 – New Boston 64
Rivercrest 49 – Detroit 18
Rockwall 64 – No. 17 Rockwall-Heath 58
Sabine 68 – Daingerfield 68
Saltillo 48 – Union Hill 37
Sam Rayburn 70 – Bland 34
Scurry-Rosser 69 – Malakoff 30
Shelbyville 53 – Joaquin 28
Spring Hill 68 – Henderson 45
Sunnyvale 49 – Ford 39
Union Grove 42 – Harleton 38
Whitesboro 58 – S&S Consolidated 29
Wolfe City 71 – Trenton 25
GIRLS
BI-DISTRICT PARINGS
High School Girl’s Bi-District playoffs start tonight. You can listen to Mt Vernon Lady Tigers (19-9) take on Atlanta Lady Rabbits (21-9) at 6:30 in Hughes Springs on K-Lake 97.7. It is the first time broadcast of any Harts Bluff’s sports. The Lady Bulldogs (19-13) will be at Chisum in Paris, matching skills with Como-Pickton Lady Eagles (18-13) on Star 96.9 at 6:30 pm.
6A
REGION II
Rockwall (21-12) vs. Wylie East (23-10) Mon at Mesquite Poteet 7:00 pm
5A
Region II
Huntsville (27-7) vs. Texas High (16-10) at Tyler Legacy Tue at 6:30 pm
Tyler (28-9) vs. Lufkin (9-18) Mon at Cushing at 6:00 pm
Longview (22-8) vs. Nacogdoches (13-18) Tue at Timpson at 6:00 pm
Poter (19-15) vs. Whitehouse (23-10) Tue at Leon at 6:00 pm
4A
REGION II
Canton (29-5) vs. Pittsburg (21-6) Tue at Wagstaff at 6:00 pm
North Lamar (23-9) vs Lindale (20-12) Tue at Winnsboro at 7:30 pm
Sulphur Springs (27-9) vs. Van (16-10) Tue at Winnsboro at 6:00 pm
Lincoln (25-3) vs. Caddo Mills (13-17) Mon at Naaman at 7:00 pm
Brownsboro (26-7) vs. Paris (16-17) Tue at Caddo Mills at 7:30 pm
3A
REGION II
Rains (31-2) vs. Howe (19-13) Mon at Caddo Mills at 6:00 pm
Gunter (19-13) vs. Lone Oak (8-20) Mon at Community at 6:00 pm
Tatum (27-1) vs. White Oak (10-20) Mon at Ore City at 6:00 pm
Mt Vernon (19-9) vs. Atlanta (21-9) Mon at Hughes Springs 6:30 pm
Gladewater (18-12) vs. Troup (16-14) Mon at UT-Tyler at 6:00 pm
Queen City (18-11) vs. Chapel Hill MP (19-14) Tue at Spring Hill at 6:00 pm
Bells (23-7) vs. Edgewood (24-9) Tue at Caddo Mills at 6:00 pm
Commerce (26-8) vs. Pottsboro (20-10) Mon at McKinney Boyd at 6:00 pm
Hooks (27-5) vs. Mineola (17-15) Mon at Mt Pleasant 7:00 pm
Sabine (18-11) vs. Waskom (14-14) Tue at Longview Lobo at 7:00 pm
Winnsboro (29-6) vs. New Boston (10-17) Mon at Longview Lobo at 7:00 pm
Jefferson (24-8) vs. New Diana (12-17) Mon at Hallsville at 8:00 pm
REGION III
Bullard (22-10) vs. Gilmer Mon at Lindale at 7:00 pm
Chapel Hill TY vs. Jacksonville (26-10) Mon at Wagstaff at 7:30 pm
Madisonville (27-5) vs. Henderson Tue at Palestine at 7:30 pm
Center vs. Palestine (11-22) Mon at Hudson at 6:00 pm
2A
REGION II
James Bowie (18-11) vs. Fruitvale (15-17) Mon at Chapel Hill MP at 7:00 pm
Alba-Golden (15-5) vs. Detroit (12-24) Tue at Commerce at 6:00 pm
Sam Rayburn (15-110 vs. Lindsay (20-4) Mon at Denison at 6:30 pm
Honey Grove (23-10) vs. Era (20-11) Tue at S&S Consolidated at 7:00 pm
Cooper (16-13) vs. Rivercrest (14-20) Mon at Prairiland at 7:45 pm
Muenster (26-6) vs. Wolfe City (17-14) Tue at Van Alstyne at 6:30 pm
Harts Bluff (19-13) vs. Como-Pickton (18-13) Mon at Chisum at 6:30 pm
REGION III
Union Grove (24-5) vs. Overton (14-13) Mon at Pine Tree at 6:00 pm
Tenaha (30-5) vs. West Sabine (12-8) Mon at Tenaha at 6:00 pm
Cushing (17-8) vs. McLeod (14-17) Mon at Hallsville at 6:00 pm
Douglass (23-6) vs. Harleton (6-11) Mon at Arp at 7:30 pm
Timpson (16-16) vs. Chireno (11-8) Mon at Cushing at 8:00 pm
Hawkins (17-2) vs. Carlisle (12-14) Mon at Wagstaff at 6:00 pm
Daingerfield at New Diana Tue at 6:30 pm
1A
REGION III
Saltillo (25-7) vs. Miller Grove (14-19) Mon at Sulphur Springs MS at 6:00 pm
Dodd City (22-8) vs. Avery (11-16) Mon at Prairiland at 6:00 pm
Campbell (13-13) vs. Avinger (18-7) Mon at Rivercrest at 8:00 pm
Avinger at Yantis Fri at 6:00 pm