Texas GOP Censures House Speaker Dade Phelan

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan

The Texas Tribune reports that The Republican Party of Texas’ executive committee voted Saturday to censure House Speaker Dade Phelan and passed a resolution stating that the party will not associate with antisemites. That’s a reversal from December when they narrowly defeated a similar measure following an outcry over a significant donor group’s ties to white supremacists. The antisemitism resolution, which passed unanimously with two abstentions, came four months after The Texas Tribune reported that Jonathan Stickland, then the leader of Defend Texas Liberty, had hosted infamous white supremacist and Adolf Hitler admirer Nick Fuentes for nearly seven hours in early October.

