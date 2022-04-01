Six Charged With Kidnapping And Torture

Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, Shanye Anderson, Summer Lawrence, and Felicity Walker are each charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people Tuesday in connection with allegations that they kidnapped a woman they met online, held her against her will, and tortured her. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse of Athens said it is one of the cases that you’ll never forget. The victim moved from Maine and moved in with the six suspects, but they wouldn’t let her leave. Hillhouse said in a press release that the six had severely tortured the woman during her captivity.