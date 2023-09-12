Six-year-old Girl Killed, 4 Injured In Fannin County Crash

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Number of Vehicles in Crash: 1 Number of Injured: 4 Number Killed: 1

Date & Time: September 7, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.

County: Fannin.

Location: FM-151, 2 miles northwest of Trenton, TX.

Posted Speed Limit: 55 MPH.

Road Condition: Dry.

Vehicle 1: 2017 Cadillac XTS.

Driver 1:

Kyle Wilson, 36 YOA from Trenton, TX.

Seatbelt: No.

Critical injuries: Transported to Medical City Plano, Plano, TX.

Passenger 1:

China Gunn, 30 YOA from Trenton, TX.

Seatbelt: No

Stable injuries: Transported to Medical City McKinney, McKinney, TX.

Passenger 2: Deceased.

8 YOA female from Trenton, TX.

Seatbelt: No.

Pronounced by Cooks Children’s Hospital medical staff.

Passenger 3:

10 YOA male from Trenton, TX.

Seatbelt: No.

Critical injuries: Transported to Medical City McKinney, McKinney, TX.

Passenger 4:

6-year-old female from Trenton, TX.

Seatbelt: Yes.

Stable injuries: Transported to Medical City McKinney, McKinney, TX.

Description: Preliminary investigation indicates vehicle 1 was traveling northbound, entering a curve at an unsafe speed. Driver 1 failed to negotiate the curve, causing vehicle 1 to skid off the roadway, striking a metal pipe fence and a tree. This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.

Investigated by: Trooper T. Henry, DPS – Paris.