Six-year-old Girl Killed, 4 Injured In Fannin County Crash

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Number of Vehicles in Crash: 1 Number of Injured: 4 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: September 7, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.
County: Fannin.
Location: FM-151, 2 miles northwest of Trenton, TX.
Posted Speed Limit: 55 MPH.
Road Condition: Dry.
Vehicle 1: 2017 Cadillac XTS.
Driver 1:
Kyle Wilson, 36 YOA from Trenton, TX.
Seatbelt: No.
Critical injuries: Transported to Medical City Plano, Plano, TX.
Passenger 1:
China Gunn, 30 YOA from Trenton, TX.
Seatbelt: No
Stable injuries: Transported to Medical City McKinney, McKinney, TX.
Passenger 2: Deceased.
8 YOA female from Trenton, TX.
Seatbelt: No.
Pronounced by Cooks Children’s Hospital medical staff.
Passenger 3:
10 YOA male from Trenton, TX.
Seatbelt: No.
Critical injuries: Transported to Medical City McKinney, McKinney, TX.
Passenger 4:
6-year-old female from Trenton, TX.
Seatbelt: Yes.
Stable injuries: Transported to Medical City McKinney, McKinney, TX.
Description: Preliminary investigation indicates vehicle 1 was traveling northbound, entering a curve at an unsafe speed. Driver 1 failed to negotiate the curve, causing vehicle 1 to skid off the roadway, striking a metal pipe fence and a tree. This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.
Investigated by: Trooper T. Henry, DPS – Paris.