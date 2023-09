Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling one lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus produced at its Mount Pleasant production facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The affected product was only sold in 5-pound bags. No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/mid-america-pet-food-issues-voluntary-recall-due-possible-salmonella-health-risk