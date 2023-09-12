Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Sept. 13

By Butch Burney

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting informational meetings next week for restaurants, schools and churches about their roles in the Total Solar Eclipse 2024.

We are emailing those groups, but even if your restaurant, school district or church did not receive an email, they are invited to the meetings.

The restaurant meeting will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, the school meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, and the church meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. All meetings will be in the Chamber of Commerce Conference Room at 110 Main St.

The purpose of the meetings is to inform and brainstorm their roles as the city and county prepares for tens of thousands of visitors on April 8, 2024, for the total solar eclipse.

For more information, email Butch@HopkinsChamber.org.

Stew News

Stew cooks, check your calendars. You have just a little over three weeks to nail down your site!

Past stew cooks have until noon on Friday, Sept. 29, to reclaim the site they cooked on last year. The 54th Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, will get underway on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Tickets and shirts are now on sale, so get yours now!

Tickets are $8 each for those 13 and over. Children 12 years and younger will eat free this year, thanks to Signature Solar’s sponsorship, but they still need a ticket.

Tickets can be purchased online at HopkinsChamber.org or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. Tickets can also be purchased at our financial institutions which include Alliance Bank, City National Bank, First National Bank of East Texas, Guaranty Bank and Trust, Pilgrim Bank, Red River Credit Union, and Texas Heritage National Bank

T-shirts are now available at the Chamber office for just $25 in adult sizes S-XXL. We will also be getting in other merchandise as the Oct. 28 stew date draws closer.

The 54th Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, has been able to keep its costs down because of our generous businesses in the community, and the cost just got even cheaper for some families.

Signature Solar and the Chamber announced last week that children 12 and under will eat free at the festival on Saturday, Oct. 28, due to Signature Solar’s generous sponsorship. Children will still need tickets, which can be obtained either online or via paper tickets. Online tickets, which are $8 each for everyone 13 years and older, are available at HopkinsChamber.org. Paper tickets will be available in early August at the Chamber and local banks.

One Church announced last week that they will sponsor the Fun Zone, which includes Gellyball, bounce houses and kids’ games. That means free fun for children!

City National Bank will be sponsoring the Friday night festivities, Oct. 27, and we will be announcing that line-up soon.

Thanks to all of our sponsors who make the stew festival affordable for families in Hopkins County. Follow the Chamber’s Instagram and Facebook accounts for spotlights on our sponsors and updates on the stew festival.

Main Street Uncorked

Main Street Uncorked Wine and Music Festival comes to downtown on Oct. 14, from 1-7 p.m.

Enjoy wine from some of the best Texas wineries, shop local vendors and enjoy talented musical artists. Jeb Brooks Band will perform from 1-3 p.m., and Nevermind will be on stage from 4-7 p.m.

Tickets are available at MainStreetUncorkedSS.com from $10. Tickets at the door are $15.

Fall Festival

The Fall Festival is coming in October.

The Homecoming Carnival is Oct. 11-15, while the parade (from Buford Park to Brookshire’s) will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Trade and vendor booths, a kids’ zone, creative art contest and craft show will all be conducted Friday, Oct. 27 to Saturday, Oct. 28.

Walk Like MADD

MADD East Texas will have its annual Walk Like MADD at Buford Park beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. For more information, call 903-534-6000.

Ribeye Roundup

Bet your appetites ready for the NetBio Cattleman’s Classic Ribeye Roundup, back on Celebration Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 7. The steak dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., with a concert at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased at Texas Heritage National Bank. VIP tickets are $100 each.

NRA Event

Friends of NRA will be having its annual fundraising event at 5 p.m. Sept. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Individual tickets are $50 and include dinner and one chance for a handgun drawing. A table for eight is $500 and includes dinner, reserved seating, program recognition and a chance for a rifle drawing.

For more information, contact Sharon Campbell at 832-423-0926, Petty York at 210-414-5874 or Sandy Roeder at 903-629-5079.

Homecoming Parade

The Dial Study Club Homecoming Parade, presented by Triple Crown Roofing, will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. All SSISD student organizations and sports teams are encouraged to join. If your business would like to sponsor, contact any Dial member or call 903-243-4138.

Mobile Mammography

Hunt Regional Healthcare’s Mobile Mammography Coach will be at Sulphur Springs Shopping Village, 1185 South Broadway St., on Thursday, Sept. 28. Most insurances are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid. Please call 903-408-5010 to schedule a time.

Veterans Walk

On Sept. 9, Walkforvets.org will host second and third generation Army Combat Arms, John and Jason Mumby, to walk 26 miles from Winnsboro City Hall to Sulphur Springs to raise awareness and donations for veteran suicide programs.

You can participate by welcoming them to town, walking a mile or two or all 26 miles. Call or text John Mumby at jemumby.71@gmail.comor or text 313-310-6277 for information.

Wedding Expo

The DIY Wedding Expo is coming back to the Civic Center from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 23. For more information on sponsorships or vendor spaces, contact Tracey Treadway at 214-683-7669 or roadmaptothealtar@gmail.com.