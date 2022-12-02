Skeletal Remains Found In Rains County

The Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office found human skeletal remains in Rains County on Wednesday and sent their findings to the University of North Texas for identification. Despite social media speculation of it being a Quinlan man, officials have not received dental or DNA records results. The Texas Rangers are also helping in the investigation. A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could belong to a former Dallas firefighter reported missing five years ago. They found the remains near where they tracked the cell phone of former Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers on the day he disappeared.