Social Separation Among Biggest Challenges Of Learning At Home

Children separated from classmates and teachers is one the biggest challenges of distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic, parents said in a new Gallup survey. Other problems include children’s attention spans and motivation, and balancing jobs with helping children with school. Among the findings:

45% of parents said having their children separated from classmates and teachers was a significant challenge.

44% said their children’s attention span and motivation were substantial challenges.

43% said balancing their job and helping children with schoolwork was a significant hurdle.

10% of parents listed technical issues with computers or the Internet as a significant challenge, and 4% said access to resources was a major challenge.

Some 58% of parents said technical problems with computers or the Internet were not a problem, and another 33% said it was a minor problem.

67% of parents said the inability to access educational websites and resources was not a problem at all of 29%. It was only a small problem.

77% said their teachers did an excellent or good job at being available to answer questions, 71% said the same about communication about distance learning programs from the superintendent or principal.