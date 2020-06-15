" /> Coronavirus Forces Doctors Getting Creative – EastTexasRadio.com
Coronavirus Forces Doctors Getting Creative

6 hours ago

Thanks to the Coronavirus, about three-quarters of all Texas physicians, have started adding telemedicine into their practice. And while that’s easy for most cases, it’s harder when a doctor would need to touch a patient.

Those orders for social distancing have led to a rise in telemedicine. But what about the type of medicine where you need to touch someone to see what’s wrong, like physical therapy? Dr. Matthew Swann, with the San Antonio Orthopedic Group, says they’re doing video chats too. He says the advances in telemedicine will continue long after the Coronavirus, which is a big deal for rural parts of the state.

