ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Young Title Company Header

Soggy Day Ahead

Areas of rain or showers will overspread the area later this morning, as the next storm system sweeps across the Southern Plains. Cold and rainy conditions will become widespread by midday, with isolated thunderstorms, some possibly strong with small hail across eastern Central Texas by afternoon. It will be just cold enough along the Red River and northeast counties at times to generate a mix of either very light rain and snow, but more likely just snow flurries or sprinkles. No significant accumulations or travel impacts are expected, though a dusting on grass, vehicles, etc may be observed. Winter weather accumulations and possible travel impacts are expected to remain up across parts of Oklahoma. Precipitation is expected to end from west to east from late afternoon through the evening hours. In it’s wake, brisk north and northwest winds 10 to 15 mph are expected going into early Tuesday morning.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     