Soggy Day Ahead

Areas of rain or showers will overspread the area later this morning, as the next storm system sweeps across the Southern Plains. Cold and rainy conditions will become widespread by midday, with isolated thunderstorms, some possibly strong with small hail across eastern Central Texas by afternoon. It will be just cold enough along the Red River and northeast counties at times to generate a mix of either very light rain and snow, but more likely just snow flurries or sprinkles. No significant accumulations or travel impacts are expected, though a dusting on grass, vehicles, etc may be observed. Winter weather accumulations and possible travel impacts are expected to remain up across parts of Oklahoma. Precipitation is expected to end from west to east from late afternoon through the evening hours. In it’s wake, brisk north and northwest winds 10 to 15 mph are expected going into early Tuesday morning.