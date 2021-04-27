Soliz And Cooper Named North Lamar Teachers Of The Year

(L) Amber Soliz – NL Secondary Teacher of the Year (R) Kaye Cooper – NL Elementary Teacher of the Year

Paris, Texas, April 26, 2021– North Lamar ISD has named the top teachers for the 2021-2022 school year.

Amber Soliz, a high school biology teacher, is the 2021 Secondary Teacher of the Year. Kaye Cooper, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Aaron Parker, is the 2021 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Others representing their campuses as Teacher of the Year are science teacher Kenny Sanders at Stone Middle School, math teacher Addy Johnson at Bailey Intermediate, second-grade teacher Miranda Hale at Everett Elementary, and kindergarten teacher Lindsay Owen at Higgins Elementary.

Soliz and Cooper will compete at the regional level of the Texas Teacher of the Year in June. Julie and Tim Anderson of Mathews Auto Group will help recognize North Lamar’s Teachers of the Year along with the district’s special awards at an end-of-the-year employee reception on June 4.