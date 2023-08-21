Hess Lawn Mower Header
Some Northeast Texas Counties Still Without Burn Bans

Only eight counties do not have burn bans in Northeast Texas. They include Lamar, Red River, Delta, Hopkins, Franklin, Titus, Camp, and Wood. East Texas firefighters are battling two massive wildfires that have charred hundreds of acres. The reported starting point for a wildfire in Panola County is near FM 31 and Galloway, Texas. The fire started at around 6:30 pm on Sunday. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 9:00 Tuesday morning. The heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses for outdoor workers or activities.

